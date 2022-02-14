Monday, February 14, 2022
Watch: Black Model Legends Veronica Webb, Beverly Johnson Work Sergio Hudson’s Runway for NYFW

Veronica Webb
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Veronica Webb walks the runway for Sergio Hudson during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

*Model icons Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy were featured on the runway of Sergio Hudson during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, showing off vibrant, safari-inspired pieces with a cheeky twist and a nod to the hues favored by the Ndebeles of southern Africa, according to The Associated Press.

“If Whitley Gilbert from ‘Different World’ or Cher Horowitz and Dionne from ‘Clueless’ were to go on safari, what would they wear? It’s just really fun, really cheeky, and clothes that girls can really, really wear and women can really, really wear,” Hudson told The AP.

Webb, the first Black model to land a long-term contract with a major cosmetics company (Revlon in 1992), walked in a jewel-tone purple mini skirt and zip jacket with large, safari-worthy front pockets. Zelauy, the ‘80s and ’90s icon from Brazil known for her emotive modeling style, showed off one of Hudson’s slinky slip gowns in bright green. Johnson, the first African American model to appear on the cover of American Vogue in 1974, donned a sexy, soft pink tea length dress with a wide ruffle hem.

Watch below:

