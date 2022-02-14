Monday, February 14, 2022
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Stay Focused Like An Olympian and Reach Your Goals | VIDEO

By riversteff
*While most people are satisfied to simply watch others reach their goals, it’s important to stay focused on your personal goals and the daily effort it takes to turn your dreams into reality. Take Erin Jackson as an example: She’s one of the most recent athletes to capture a gold medal representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics! 

Jackson is from Ocala, Florida. She’s the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating. Her gold medal win came in the 500-meter inline skating event. Jackson crossed the finish line just .08 seconds ahead of the second-place – silver medalist. And just .17 seconds ahead of the third-place – bronze medalist.

Erin Jackson - medal (Getty)
Erin Jackson – Gold medal (Getty)

Jackson won the gold by just a fraction of a second. This is a testament to why it’s important to perform at your best every time because your competition is right behind you trying to take the win. Stay motivated and on task.

Art (A.L.) Williams is a former businessman and motivational speaker. He founded an insurance company and later sold it for millions of dollars. Click on the video above to find out Williams’ philosophy on competition and what NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders said about the importance of having coaches and mentors. 

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

riversteff

