Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

RuPaul Tapped to Host Word-based Game Show ‘Lingo’ for CBS

By Ny MaGee
0

RuPaul (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

*RuPaul has been tapped to host the CBS reboot of the word-based game show “Lingo.”

As reported by TV Line, there have been many international forms of “Lingo,” since the late 1980s, including the U.S. version that aired on Game Show Network in the early 2000s.

Here’s more from the report: 

Here are the R-U-L-E-S of Lingo in CBS’ own words: Teams of two “face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.”

“The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” says Mitch Graham, CBS’ SVP of Alternative Programming. “RuPaul‘s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”

OTHER NEWS: Black Excellence in Business, Sports and Entertainment Take Center Stage in Super Bowl LVI

“We give you a letter, and you guess the rest! The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and ‘Lingo’ will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” said Graham.

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” adds host and executive producer RuPaul says in a statement.

And Layla Smith, CEO of Objective Media, says, “We are O-V-E-R the M-O-O-N to be making Lingo for America with CBS and the amazing RuPaul.”

The first iteration of “Lingo” was released in 1987 on the GSN network. Other versions dropped in 2002 and 2011 on the channel.

New York Post writes, “Wordle, which uses a similar format, was recently purchased by the New York Times for a reported seven figures. Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word in the online puzzle game.”

Wordle was recently called out by fans on Twitter for allegedly ripping off “Lingo,” per the report.

Previous articleNew Comer Jabari Banks Talks Fresh Prince of ‘Bel-Air’ Role | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO