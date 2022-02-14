RuPaul Tapped to Host Word-based Game Show ‘Lingo’ for CBS

*RuPaul has been tapped to host the CBS reboot of the word-based game show “Lingo.”

As reported by TV Line, there have been many international forms of “Lingo,” since the late 1980s, including the U.S. version that aired on Game Show Network in the early 2000s.

Here’s more from the report:

Here are the R-U-L-E-S of Lingo in CBS’ own words: Teams of two “face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.”

“The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” says Mitch Graham, CBS’ SVP of Alternative Programming. “RuPaul‘s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”

Everyone’s looking for a five letter word, we’ve got one… “LINGO” hosted by @RuPaul coming soon to CBS. 🟦 🟨 🟩 🟥 🟨 pic.twitter.com/CPADdFxdIC — CBS (@CBS) February 11, 2022

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” adds host and executive producer RuPaul says in a statement.

And Layla Smith, CEO of Objective Media, says, “We are O-V-E-R the M-O-O-N to be making Lingo for America with CBS and the amazing RuPaul.”

The first iteration of “Lingo” was released in 1987 on the GSN network. Other versions dropped in 2002 and 2011 on the channel.

New York Post writes, “Wordle, which uses a similar format, was recently purchased by the New York Times for a reported seven figures. Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word in the online puzzle game.”

Wordle was recently called out by fans on Twitter for allegedly ripping off “Lingo,” per the report.