Monday, February 14, 2022
Marvel Drops Trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

By Ny MaGee
dr. strange

*Marvel has shared the official trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” starring Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as the titular character. 

The trailer aired on Super Bowl Sunday and features Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) joined by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as the three ponder on the mystery of an evil version of Dr. Strange. 

Directed by Sam Raimi, the trailer also features Rachel McAdams reprising her role as Strange’s love interest Dr. Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor is back as Mordo. 

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s a breakdown of the trailer from Marvel.com:

In the trailer spot, Strange wakes up in a cold sweat, “Every night, I dream the same dream. And then the nightmare begins.”

“I did what I had to do,” continues Strange, “to protect our world.”

“You cannot control everything, Strange,” cautions Wong. “You opened a doorway between universes, and we don’t know who or what will walk through it.”

Strange seeks out Wanda asking, “What do you know about the Multiverse?”

Wanda replies, “Vis had his theories. He believed it was dangerous,” with Strange confirming, “He was right.”

Later, Sinister Strange tells Strange, “Things just got out of hand,” while Scarlet Witch remarks, “You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.

Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip below. 

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in theaters on May 6.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

