Monday, February 14, 2022
Migos, Serayah, Dan Rue & More At Quality Control Sports’ Super Bowl Brunch Event | PICs

Quality Control Super Bowl Brunch
Coach K & Quavo at Quality Control Sports’ ‘The Pregame’ Super Bowl Brunch – Photo: Mark Gunter

*This past weekend, QC Sports, a full-service sports representation agency, held “The Pregame” event at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles in celebration of the Super Bowl LVI.

QC Sports curated a one-of-a-kind experience for their clients and guests by merging the world of sports and entertainment to celebrate one of the biggest moments in football taking place in So Cal. The monumental afternoon featured an elevated experience including sponsored activations – on-site gaming with XSET, audio station by VIWONE, a cigar lounge curated by Escobar, crafted cocktails by Dano’s Tequila – and libations with some of the industry’s favorite celebrities and influencers including music trailblazers Quavo, Jamie Foxx, London On Da Track, Lecrae and more. Also spotted at the event was BMF actress Seraya, Love and Hip Hop star Princess Love, Wild “N Out comedian Dan Rue, Selling Tampa star Sherelle Rosado, and NBA All-Star Charles Oakley plus many more.

Quality Control Super Bowl Brunch
Princess Love at Quality Control Sports’ ‘The Pregame’ Super Bowl Brunch – Photo: Mark Gunter

Quality Control Super Bowl Brunch
Dan Rue at Quality Control Sports’ ‘The Pregame’ Super Bowl Brunch – Photo: Mark Gunter

Serayah McNeill - Quality Control Super Bowl Brunch
Serayah McNeill – Actress and singer poses as the Quality Control Sports’ ‘The Pregame’ Super Bowl Brunch – Photo: Mark Gunter

QC Sports continues to expand its footprint across the industry from the NBA, MLB and NFL with superstar clients like this year’s Super Bowl Rams player Donte Deayon and Bengals player Auden Tate. QC is committed and strives to bring exceptional service that started back in 2013 with Quality Control Music and its A-list roster including Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more.

For more details on the agency go to qcsports.com

