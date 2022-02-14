Migos, Serayah, Dan Rue & More At Quality Control Sports’ Super Bowl Brunch Event | PICs

*This past weekend, QC Sports, a full-service sports representation agency, held “The Pregame” event at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles in celebration of the Super Bowl LVI.

QC Sports curated a one-of-a-kind experience for their clients and guests by merging the world of sports and entertainment to celebrate one of the biggest moments in football taking place in So Cal. The monumental afternoon featured an elevated experience including sponsored activations – on-site gaming with XSET, audio station by VIWONE, a cigar lounge curated by Escobar, crafted cocktails by Dano’s Tequila – and libations with some of the industry’s favorite celebrities and influencers including music trailblazers Quavo, Jamie Foxx, London On Da Track, Lecrae and more. Also spotted at the event was BMF actress Seraya, Love and Hip Hop star Princess Love, Wild “N Out comedian Dan Rue, Selling Tampa star Sherelle Rosado, and NBA All-Star Charles Oakley plus many more.

QC Sports continues to expand its footprint across the industry from the NBA, MLB and NFL with superstar clients like this year’s Super Bowl Rams player Donte Deayon and Bengals player Auden Tate. QC is committed and strives to bring exceptional service that started back in 2013 with Quality Control Music and its A-list roster including Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more.

