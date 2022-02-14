Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. Release ‘Silly Love Songs’ Video | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr*Los Angeles –  “Silly Love Songs,” the Paul & Linda McCartney classic, has been released by 7-time Grammy Award Winners, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. in a new music video tribute from the couple’s bestselling EE1 BMG album, blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons, a “Civil Rights are Human Rights” recording project, honoring Black History Month.

“We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten,” said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the ‘First Couple of Pop & Soul,’ in a joint statement.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Migos, Seraya, Dan Rue & More At Quality Control Sports’ Super Bowl Brunch Event

“Our project’s theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the Silly Love Songs our ‘blackbirds’ of every color will never be able to sing.”

It’s a time of Renaissance for Marilyn & Billy, who are featured in the Oscar and Grammy-nominated film, ‘Summer of Soul … Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised’, directed by Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson. The duo returned to the Billboard charts after an absence of over 30 years, appeared in ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’, are headlining in Las Vegas, and return to the recording studio in March with their Producer, Nic Mendoza. The couple will receive their second Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.
source: guttmanpr.com

Previous articleJulia Fox and Ye Officially End Relationship – Do You Care?
Next articleThe Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Stay Focused Like An Olympian and Reach Your Goals | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO