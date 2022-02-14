Sandra Oh Says ‘Killing Eve’ Has Been a ‘Tremendous Gift’ [EUR Exclusive]

*The Emmy-winning series “Killing Eve” is set to return for its 4th and final season in April, and we hate to see it end!

Per the network’s press release, after the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe® winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy® Award winner Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

When EURweb’s Ny MaGee caught up with the cast during the BBC panel at TCA last week, where Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer spoke about their journey over the past four seasons, and how their respective characters have been transformative along the way. Check out what they had to say below.

“I will definitely say that she’s changed my life in many ways, like in a very obvious way in the work that I’m now able to do and in an acting sense and being an actress,” said Comer.

“But I think, I really had to shed a skin with her. I think I was extremely self-conscious coming into this process and there was something about playing her that I had to get rid of that and I had to dare and I had to be a little fearless, and that is definitely filtered through my own life, which I’m very grateful for. She had some very bad qualities, but there’s a lot about her that I love to celebrate and that kind of lack of caring what people think and just her being herself I think is something that I really kind of took with me, for sure,” she added.

“I’d say for me it’s just been a tremendous gift that I am really, really grateful for,” said Sandra Oh.

“I’m grateful for it because very rarely do you get the opportunity, I think as an actor, although hopefully, it’s changing, that you are able to grow in the act of creation. The act of creating was very, very challenging, she continued.

“It was very challenging for me. But that only if you take it that way, can help you grow as a person, and as an actor, and as whatever title you might be able to gain from that. I was very much actively trying to grow Eve as a character, and I think in that process I had to grow as a person. And sometimes that doesn’t happen in the most comfortable ways. It doesn’t come in comfortable ways for Eve. So, I don’t think it necessarily happened in comfortable ways for me. But when you’ve been around enough, you just know those rare times that you’ve been able to be a part of the creation, and as an actor it’s a very special place to be,” Oh shared.

The final season of “Killing Eve” premieres Sunday, February 27 on BBC America and will stream on AMC+.