Julia Fox and Ye Officially End Relationship – Do You Care?

*We seriously doubt there was ever anything real between them, to begin with. In any event, #JuliaFox‘s rep confirmed the “Uncut Gems” star and #KanyeWest have officially called it quits.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” her rep said in a statement to E!, “but they are no longer together.”

Before the breakup was confirmed Monday, Fox clapped back after Daily Mail reported she was seen tearfully leaving #LAX alone without #Ye.

“‘TEARFULLY’ 🤣🤣🤣 @dailymail y’all are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

Her Instagram post continues, “If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s*** it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*** late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

In a now-deleted post, Fox continued: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

