Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeGovernmentCalifornia Government
California Government

Cali Black Republicans Applaud Election of Asm. Gallagher as GOP Leader

By Fisher Jack
0

Tamika Hamilton - James Gallagher
Tamika Hamilton – James Gallagher

*Black Republicans in California are applauding the Feb. 8 election of Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) as the new Minority Leader of the 19-member Assembly Republican Caucus.

Gallagher,40, succeeds Marie Waldron (R-Valley Center), who led the caucus from 2018 until last week.

“James has always been a measured leader. He’s a good man. I know him and his family. He’s the right man for the position,” said Tamika Hamilton, a Black Republican, U.S. Air Force veteran and candidate to represent California’s sixth Congressional District (in the San Diego area) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hamilton praised Gallagher for his “common sense” approach to politics, adding that the lawmaker believes in building consensus around important issues.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams’ Legal Rep Denies Dementia Reports Amid Wells Fargo Mess | VIDEO

“He is always willing to work with the other side. If the Democrats have a good idea, and it works for people, he will roll with it,” said Hamilton. “I believe his vision for California includes everyone – not just for the party.”

In an interview with California Black Media on Feb. 11, Gallagher said his number one goal is to improve the quality of life for Californians. During his eight years serving in the Legislature, Gallagher says he has always found common ground with Democrats.

“There are a lot of places where we are just not meeting the mark. One of those is affordability. Costs continue to rise. It is harder to afford a house. Harder to afford rent. Our utility bills are going up. And a lot of that is due to policy, said Gallagher.

“We have convoluted programs for affordable housing and the result is: We don’t get enough built.”

Gallagher also criticized Gov. Newsom and the Democratic leadership in both houses of the Legislature, pointing to climate programs with burdensome costs to companies and customers; rising crime rates in some part of the state; and billions spent on solving homelessness.

“But we haven’t seen a lot of results,” he said. “We want to focus on better solutions we feel will empower people to have a better life. Some solutions are bipartisan.”

Before his election to the Assembly, Gallagher, an attorney, and rice farmer served on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors from 2008 to 2014. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the UC Berkeley and his Juris Doctor at UC Davis.

Gallagher is married and has five children.

In the California Assembly, Democrats hold a supermajority of 60 seats compared to Republicans, who only have 19 seats. There is one Independent.

Among registered Black voters, about 73 % are Democrats while about 5 % are Republicans. About 20 % of African American voters are Independents.

There are no Black Republicans serving as State Legislators or among California’s delegations to the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

Hamilton says as Gallagher settles into his new role, he should acknowledge that the state GOP leadership has not done a good job of engaging Black Californians.

“The party has made some major missteps when it comes to the Black community,” admits Hamilton. “We have to do a better job. But what have we gotten out of the Democrats besides performance and acting? They make us think they are doing the right thing. Gavin Newsom does this beautifully. But where is the action behind it? They have controlled this state for decades without a change in sight.”

Hamilton says Democrats cannot continue to tout that California is the largest economy in the country when the middle class is “broke and struggling.”

The morning after taking office, Gallagher hit the ground running, pushing legislation to end the state of emergency in California.

“Average Californians are scratching their heads. Why are we still under a state of emergency?” he says. “We’ve been under a continuous state of emergency for just under two years. Here’s

the problem: when there is a state of emergency, the Legislature has less power and the governor has the power to essentially enact rules and executive orders as he sees fit. Those are rules that are established for everyone without zero public input.”

Micah Grant, a Black Republican and Trustee on the Natomas Unified School District Board, says Gallagher is a guy “whose feet have touched the earth.”

Grant, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of California Black Media, says after the George Floyd riots when tempers were flaring and racial tensions were high, Gallagher joined a spirited community discussion in Sacramento with people of different races and backgrounds. He joined the conversation and took a lot of heat from the audience, but he left the people in the room feeling like someone from State Government had listened to their concerns and was willing to address them.

“James is a serious advocate for education reform – the kinds of reforms that will help Black children in California succeed. That’s the kind of leadership we need,” said Grant.
source: Tanu Henry | California Black Media

Previous articleSuper Bowl Controversy: Eminem Takes A Knee During Halftime Show + Celebs’ Reaction | WATCH
Next articleStrickland Calls For Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act to be Swiftly Considered by Congress
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO