Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Entertainment

West Siiiiide! Rams Beat Bengals to WIN Super Bowl 2022!

By Fisher Jack
0

*(By Amir Vera/CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by the Rams to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.

The Rams controlled much of the first half, with receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp scoring the first two touchdowns of the day. The Bengals answered back late in the second quarter with a trick play that led to a touchdown and an interception by safety Jessie Bates III.

Beckham — one of the premiere Rams receivers — left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, according to the Rams’ official Twitter account.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenyon Martin: The Brooklyn Nets (Who Got Ben Simmons) Definitely Won Trade with 76ers

A Bengals touchdown and interception within the first 22 seconds of the second half changed the tempo. Receiver Tee Higgins caught a 75-yard touchdown in the first 12 seconds of the half and 10 seconds later, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie picked off a pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The fourth quarter began with uncertainty as to who would leave this game victorious, but it all came down to the last two minutes. After a long drive that included 15 plays — four runs and 10 passes — receiver Cooper Kupp scored a crucial touchdown, giving the Rams a three-point lead.

The Rams came to the Super Bowl looking to redeem themselves after losing the big game in 2019 against the New England Patriots. That game saw head coach Sean McVay making his Super Bowl debut as the youngest ever to coach a team in the Super Bowl, according to the NFL.

The team’s quarterback, Matthew Stafford, also had something to prove. This was his first season with the Rams after playing his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. McVay said a few weeks ago the team wouldn’t be where it is today without Stafford’s leadership.

The Rams solidified themselves as “Hollywood’s Team” after returning to the City of Angels in 2016 from St. Louis. Between Los Angeles and St. Louis, the Rams have made five Super Bowl appearances, with their only championship win in 2000, in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleVirgil Abloh Designed Sneaker Collection Sells for ‘Record-breaking’ $25 Million!
Next articleDaniella Cotton Reimagines This 70’s Stevie Wonder Classic
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO