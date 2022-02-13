Sunday, February 13, 2022
Wendy Williams’ Legal Rep Denies Dementia Reports Amid Wells Fargo Mess | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Dementia is NOT what Wendy Williams is dealing with, so says her attorney, LaShawn Thomas.

Attorney Thomas has notified various media outlets with statements saying that Wendy is only being treated for Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns — and she’s “fine,” according to LoveBScott.

Wendy Williams (Screenshot via TheShadeRoom)
Wendy Williams (Screenshot)

Here’s what Attorney Thomas wrote in response to Wells Faro Banks assertions that the ailing TV host needs someone to handle her financial affairs:

“It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs. Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.”

“Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Attorney Thomas also added.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenneth Branagh Revitalizes ‘Death on the Nile’ Featuring Sophie Okonedo & Letitia Wright | VIDEO

Wendy has reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo asking the court to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant Wendy “access to any and all accompanying statements.”

Wells Fargo has not confirmed whether or not Wendy is still frozen out of her accounts.

We don’t know what’s going on exactly, but there is something amiss — and we don’t think it’s coming from the Wells Fargo side.

