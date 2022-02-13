Sunday, February 13, 2022
Titus Showers’ ‘Name On It’ Reaches Billboard Gospel Most Added Chart! | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Titus Showers (Name on it)
*Titus Showers reaches Billboard Gospel Most Added Chart with his latest chart-topping release, Name On It!

The Hammond, Louisiana native, singer and songwriter continues to build momentum across the music industry with his uplifting and signature songs.

Titus is one of the most compelling voices ever! To know Titus’ life is to know the story these songs tell. They’re more than clever lyrics and hooky production. They’re declarations of faith, rooted in the reality of God’s amazing, undefeated power.

He first made his mark in Gospel as the lead singer for the two-time Stellar Award-nominated family band, The Showers. He stepped out with his debut solo EP WHO in 2019 that debuted at #1 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart.

Titus Showers - Billboard chart info

Returning from the success of his 2020 single It’s Gonna Be Alright, the Billboard award-winning artist released a new single to radio – Name On It.

Name On It is the precursor to his forthcoming self-titled new album TITUS SHOWERS. The beautifully crafted and powerful song is produced by Lucius Hoskins and written by Hoskins and Showers. Showers and Hoskins celebrate God’s blessings for his people through expressive and elevating lyrics –  “I’m speaking life, I’m speaking to the mountain, claiming my promise, It’s got my name on it.”

Name On It is impacting Gospel radio now. The album will release via A&P Records and be available on digital outlets on April 22, 2022. Name On It has the anointing and brilliance to add to Showers’ impressive career that boasts over 1 million YouTube views, two #1 Gospel albums, a #1 radio single, and five career top 30 songs. Evidence as Titus Showers continues to claim his promise of being a beacon of light and hope through music.

You can follow Titus on his social media @iamtitusshowers
source: bnmotionPR

