‘Power Book IV: Force’ is Killin’ it for Starz – Premiere Sets Ratings Record |VIDEO

*It’s another Power Universe hit! The premiere of “Power Book IV: Force” on Starz last Sunday was a monster smash as far as ratings.

Specifically, it was the most-watched premiere in Starz’s history. We’re talking 3.3 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S., according to Nielsen. That’s a record number for the premium network. The crime drama also set a record on-air and delivered the highest-rated premiere ever on the channel.

The third Power spinoff also set records in linear viewing alone, delivering the highest-rated premiere in Starz history.

And there’s this: the “Power Book IV: Force” premiere, combined with “Power Book II: Ghost‘s” Season 2 finale last Sunday (02-06-22), broke records by combining to deliver the most-watched day ever on the Starz app. Now that’s power!

“Power Book IV: Force” stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan from the original Starz series “Power.” In the new show, set in Chicago, Egan (Sikora) has put New York in his rearview mirror for good. When unexpected events unfold, Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game dealing with the Windy City’s two biggest crews.

Besides Sikora, the cast includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

“Force” was created by Robert Munic. Executive producers are Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

You can catch “Power Book IV: Force” Sundays on Starz