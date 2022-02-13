Sunday, February 13, 2022
Domestic Violence

NFLer Adrian Peterson Arrested At LAX for Domestic Violence

By Fisher Jack
Adrian & Ashley Peterson - Getty
*#AdrianPeterson was arrested during #SuperBowl weekend at LAX on his way out of Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the airport police received a call around 8:30 AM about a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and en route to Houston, Texas.

The publication reports that the aircraft had to turn around and link up with the gate again after a verbal and physical altercation between a man and woman.

Peterson was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. Sources say that the alleged victim sustained a small mark from the incident. The alleged victim has been said to be his wife, Ashley Peterson.

After Adrian was arrested, the flight departed as planned with his wife on board with the other passengers.

Peterson and his wife were in town during Super Bowl weekend for an event hosted by DIRECTV. Due to it being the weekend, it looks like he will be spending the night in the cell.

Fisher Jack

