Sunday, February 13, 2022
LeBron’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Among the WORST of Razzie Awards Nominations

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James (Space Jam)
*”Space Jam: A New Legacy” is one of the films that got nomination into the controversial Golden Raspberry ‘Razzie’ awards. The goal of these awards is to honor the worst films and performances. Razzie recently announced its 42nd nomination, with some categories being the worst actor, worst actress, worst director, and worst remake.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” got nominations in all four categories. The Warner Animation Group production starring LeBron James will compete against Infinite, Diana the Musical, and The Woman in the Window, among other Razzie favorites.

Besides James, other actors nominated for the worst actor- category include Scott Eastwood of “Dangerous,” Ben Platt of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Mark Wahlberg of “Infinite,” and Roe Hartrampf.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenyon Martin: The Brooklyn Nets (Who Got Ben Simmons) Definitely Won Trade with 76ers

Interestingly, this year’s awards will also have a special category exclusively for Bruce Willis. The latter appeared in eight films, including Survive the Game, Out of Death, Fortress, American Siege, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Cosmic Sin, Apex, and Deadlock. The films all seemed awful enough that the Razzie Awards saw it fit to create a special category for Bruce Willis.

The 42nd Razzie Award winners will be declared on 26th March, one day ahead of the Academy Awards.

The nominations for the WORST ACTRESSES are:

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

Diana the Musical

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (Choreographed)

Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (Time-Warner Product) He

Dribbles on Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or

His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt

Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF, or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Coke” Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical –Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro

and David Bryan)

Karen –Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits — Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,

Screen Story by Henny

Twist — Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,

from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window –Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

Fisher Jack

