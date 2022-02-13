Super Bowl Controversy: Eminem Takes A Knee During Halftime Show + Celebs’ Reaction | WATCH

*No he didn’t! Yes, he did. Eminem took a knee (apparently to show support for Colin Kaepernick) during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night.

Naturally, by making the move, it instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NFLer Adrian Peterson Arrested At LAX for Domestic Violence

Here’s more via CBS News:

While performing his classic hit “Lose Yourself” on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free-agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he’s been kept off of the field because of the protests.

Since Kaepernick has not been signed by any teams since the 49ers opted not to re-sign him, other players have also taken a knee during the national anthem. In 2017, former President Trump spoke out against the players, saying they were “ruining the game.”

But after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer and racial justice protests throughout the country, NBA players and coaches from four teams took a knee during the national anthem in the first set of games in the 2020-21 season.

As far as the league knowing about the planned kneel by the Detroit rapper, the New York Times is reporting the NFL was “aware” Eminem might do so, disputing a report that the league had told him not to. The spokesperson told the Times players, coaches and personnel were free to take a knee before Sunday’s game and no one has been penalized for kneeling since 2016.

The halftime show, which is getting rave reviews from most observers, featured HipHop and R&B legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige. By the way, if you didn’t know, the half time show was the outgrowth of the NFL’s high-profile deal with Jay-Z. Find out more about that in this LA Times article.