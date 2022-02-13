Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Daniella Cotton Reimagines This 70’s Stevie Wonder Classic

By Fisher Jack
0

Daniella Cotton
Via Instagram

*Celebrating Black History Month with an acoustic cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Have a Talk with God,” singer/songwriter Danielia Cotton gently channels the energy of the 1976 soul classic with a shimmering voice that The New York Times calls “Soulful enough to fill a revival tent.” Listen to Danielia’s Cover of “Have a Talk with God” HERE.

On February 18th, Danielia will pay tribute to the late Charley Pride, one of only three African-American members of the Grand Ole Opry with her cover of “Roll on Mississippi.” Listen early to “Roll on Mississippi” below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gladys Knight and Diana Ross Had 37-Year Feud [VIDEO]

Danielia is set to release her newest album, ‘Good Day’ on March 18th. Steeped in motown, soul and gritty rock and rol, ‘Good Day’ is Danielia’s most varied and energetic album to date.
source: Conor Rooney – [email protected]

Previous articleWest Siiiiide! Rams Beat Bengals to WIN Super Bowl 2022!
Next articleWATCH: Two NJ Vehicles Jostle to Keep Lead Before One Loses Control and Flips Over!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO