Daniella Cotton Reimagines This 70’s Stevie Wonder Classic

*Celebrating Black History Month with an acoustic cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Have a Talk with God,” singer/songwriter Danielia Cotton gently channels the energy of the 1976 soul classic with a shimmering voice that The New York Times calls “Soulful enough to fill a revival tent.” Listen to Danielia’s Cover of “Have a Talk with God” HERE.

On February 18th, Danielia will pay tribute to the late Charley Pride, one of only three African-American members of the Grand Ole Opry with her cover of “Roll on Mississippi.” Listen early to “Roll on Mississippi” below.

Danielia is set to release her newest album, ‘Good Day’ on March 18th. Steeped in motown, soul and gritty rock and rol, ‘Good Day’ is Danielia’s most varied and energetic album to date.

source: Conor Rooney – [email protected]