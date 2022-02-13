Black Conservatives Seen As Key to Victory by GOP: ‘We Change or We Die’

*RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard was featured in an exclusive Newsweek cover story on the GOP’s growth amongst Black conservatives. The article mentions the numerous Black Republican candidates running for office like Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and others that won elections in 2021. The article also highlights the Indiana GOP’s, Diversity Leadership Series Class, a training program for young diverse leaders within the party, and the RNC’s multi-million dollar Black engagement efforts at the ground level with the RNC Black American Community Centers.

“2022 is shaping up as a breakthrough year for the GOP on at least one diversity front: Black candidates… a lineup of well-funded House and Senate candidates poised to break the record for the number of Black Republicans elected to Congress, a decade-long effort to broaden the appeal of the GOP is finally bearing fruit—and could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections.”

“The GOP is an inclusive party making significant inroads and, with recent wins already, we are optimistic about our chances in having even more Black conservatives elected to serve in 2022.”

“Indeed, some GOP positions, on subjects such as abortion, LGBTQ rights, education and immigration reform, have strong support within the Black community, and are seen by conservatives as issues that can win over Black voters who “are Republicans who just don’t know it yet,” as Sears, Virginia’s new lieutenant governor, likes to say. Cases in point: A 2019 Pew poll found that 49 percent of Black Americans oppose same-sex marriage versus 32 percent of whites; a 2020 Gallup survey reported that 54 percent of Black respondents do not believe abortion is morally acceptable; a 2018 Harvard-Harris survey found 85 percent of Black Americans favor restricting legal immigration, more than any other demographic group; and 73 percent of Black voters support school choice, according to a 2021 RealClear survey.”

“The return on investment is an increase in Black support, more Black Republicans wanting to run for office and voting for Republican candidates,” Dennard says. “But, in addition to that, it is good for our party, which is now a working-class, blue-collar, middle class, lower class party, to represent the fullness of our party and the country. We are growing the party, not compromising on our principles.’”

