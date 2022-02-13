Desperate! Unknown Rapper Arrested After Jumping Diddy’s Gate to Get to Him | VIDEO

*An aspiring rapper who wanted to play Diddy his mixtape took things to another level when he attempted to get past his security at his LA home.

According to TMZ, a man named Isaiah Smalls continued to bang on the security gate, and he eventually jumped over it then his security quickly emerged into action and detained Isaiah Smalls, then contacted the police to come and arrest him.

The cops arrived at the scene and took Isaiah Smalls into custody. Now the aspiring musician is being charged with trespassing.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ex-Georgia Mayor (Jason Lary), Bookkeeper Plead Guilty to Theft of COVID-19 Funds | VIDEO