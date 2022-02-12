Saturday, February 12, 2022
UPDATE on Super Bowl Party Shooting: Kodak Black & Two Others Wounded | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*As we previously reported, three people were shot at a Justin Bieber Super Bowl party last night. It’s now confirmed that rapper Kodak Black (pictured above) was one of that was hit, with him being shot in the leg.

We shared that as Kodak, Lil Baby and Gunna were talking with fans near the street, a fight broke out and at least 10 shots were fired. We initially reported that three people were shot, and another was injured. It’s now being reported that the fight began with someone in Kodak’s crew being jumped by an unknown assailant. Kodak tried to intervene, allegedly swung on the person and that’s when a gunman opened fire — it’s unclear if it was the same assailant attacking his friend.

Upon shots ringing out, Kodak was hit in the leg and rushed to a hospital, where he’s been treated and in stable condition. The identities of the other two people shot and the third injured from the incident have yet to be released. #Socialites, let’s pray for those injured.

