Saturday, February 12, 2022
Deaf Detroit Rapper & Signer to Perform Alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem At Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Fisher Jack
Sean Forbes & Warren “Wawa” Snipe - deaf-rappers
Sean Forbes & Warren “Wawa” Snipe – deaf-rappers will perform with Eminem

*This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be one of its kind. A deaf Detroit rapper, Sean Forbes, 40, is designated to perform alongside several big names from the hip hop industry.

The Detroit Free Press reports indicate that the rapper will have his life experience this weekend, where he is set to share the stage with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige at the SoFi Stadium.

The historic event will mark the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature Forbes, A.S.L. interpreters, and Warren (WaWa) Snipe, 50, another deaf rapper who will be performing sign-language interpretations of Sean Forbes’ music.

In his speech, Forbes said that the accessibility doors lie in opportunities such as what awaits him next week. He believes that it is more of a full-circle moment as he has always been attached to each of the legends that he will be performing with. Besides being from Detroit, the Eminem camp has been among the most significant things in his life, and he remembers listening to N.W.A., Snoop, and Dre from age 12 on his Walkman.

He further adds that his goal is to go out there, have fun and show the world the best of his abilities and capabilities. He looks forward to creating a solid foundation for other deaf performers.

However, this won’t be his (WaWa) first-time performing at the Super Bowl. During last year’s event, he watched Snipe accompany Erick Church and Jazmine Sullivan for a rendition of “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem.

In an interview with The Washington Post last year, Snipe said that he kept listening to the beautiful masterpiece repeatedly, trying to get a feel of the music and singing. He added that it requires a lot of time to do it right and ensure that the audience understands you. The trick is incorporating multiple song translation techniques.

Fisher Jack

