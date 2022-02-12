Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, Help Hip-Hop Artists Form a Union | VIDEO

*All-time big names in the rap industry are teaming up with SAG-AFTRA to form a hip-hop union to help members receive benefits. Chuck D and Kurtis Blow, two of the rap pioneers, collaborated their new organization the Hip Hop Alliance with the SAG-AFTRA executives to make this dream come true. Kurtis Blow is the vice president of Hip Hop Alliance, while Chuck D is the president.

It has taken Hip-Hop 50 years to have the union. Hip Hop Alliance is an affiliate of the United Coalition for Humanity. The union aims to “build a better future for hip hop artists, and the entire music industry.

“Well, we are actually proud to announce the partnership with SAG-AFTRA and the Hip-Hop Alliance.” Said Kurtis Blow in an interview with Chuck Creekmur of AllHipHop. “The Breaks” rapper added that what they would like to do is join forces to promote fair wages and fair royalties, together with benefits such as mental health, physical health, and retirement benefits.

“And this is all for the artists because the artists nowadays are in a bad way,” Kurtis Blow further stated. “We all know, because of a pandemic, everything is shut down and it is so difficult to make a living. Theaters are shutting down all over the country, concert halls, clubs, what have you. So it is so very difficult to make a living, first and foremost.”

He also lamented that artists were currently in deals in which they were exploited, and it has been going on for hundreds of years. But now, they are coming together as a group of people to stand up and say it is not right.

“Let’s change the game and create fairness for the artists who are out there giving their all to the community,” he said.

Apart from Kurtis and Chuck, other artists in the new collaboration are Dr. Pebbles (aka Pebblee Poo), Force MDs (Khalil Lundy and Stevie D. Lundy), Billboard Baby, and more.