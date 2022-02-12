Chappelle Hits Back At Reports of Him Killing Affordable Housing Plan

*Dave Chappelle has been trending these past few days after a video of him at a recent town meeting went viral. From the quick clip, his comments seem as though he’s “killing an affordable housing” proposal by local politicians in Yellow Springs, Ohio — but he says that’s not the case. FYI, the proposal includes over 100 single-family homes valued at $250,000-$600,000 — or a second option of building 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with 1.75 acres of affordable housing. at a later date.

In the clip, Chappelle calls the local politicians “clowns” and says, “I don’t know why the council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million-a-year company while it’s out a $65 million-a-year company. I cannot believe you would make me audition for you.” Along with other residents against the proposal, Chappelle then threatens to pull his own business ventures — a forthcoming restaurant and comedy club, called the ‘Firehouse Eatery,’ — out of Yellow Springs, if officials move forward with their plans.

After much blind backlash, Chappelle is now clarifying his comments. His reps say, “Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing. Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village. The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for ‘future’ affordable housing. The rest of the homes were to be priced between $250K and upwards of $600K. In Yellow Springs, and in many other places, that is not considered affordable housing. Instead, it’s an accelerant on the homogenization of Yellow Springs.”

