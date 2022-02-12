Albert J. Lewis: Gospel Singer Charged for Sex Act On Man As Part of ‘Physical Exam’

*According to the #EssexCounty Prosecutor’s Office, a 75-year-old gospel singer from #Newark has been charged Thursday with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine, and luring of an adult.⁠

⁠

A 41-year-old Congolese national claims Albert J. Lewis promised him a job with New Jersey Transit, then directed him to a specific address, which later was Lewis’s home.⁠

⁠

Afterward, prosecutors claim the defendant told the victim he would have to undergo a physical to ensure his fitness for the job.⁠

⁠

During the purported physical examination, the defendant allegedly instructed the victim to undress, after which he reportedly committed criminal sexual contact with the victim.⁠

⁠

Ultimately, the victim alerted authorities to the incident, and Lewis was arrested without incident on Tuesday.⁠

⁠

In Essex County, he was charged with third- and fourth-degree offenses and is expected to be released from custody pending trial.

