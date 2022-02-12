Albert J. Lewis: Gospel Singer Charged for Sex Act On Man As Part of ‘Physical Exam’

*According to the #EssexCounty Prosecutor’s Office, a 75-year-old gospel singer from #Newark has been charged Thursday with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine, and luring of an adult.
A 41-year-old Congolese national claims Albert J. Lewis promised him a job with New Jersey Transit, then directed him to a specific address, which later was Lewis’s home.
Afterward, prosecutors claim the defendant told the victim he would have to undergo a physical to ensure his fitness for the job.
During the purported physical examination, the defendant allegedly instructed the victim to undress, after which he reportedly committed criminal sexual contact with the victim.
Ultimately, the victim alerted authorities to the incident, and Lewis was arrested without incident on Tuesday.
In Essex County, he was charged with third- and fourth-degree offenses and is expected to be released from custody pending trial.
