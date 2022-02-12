Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

4 Injured After Gunfire At Justin Bieber Super Bowl Party | WATCHChaos!

By Fisher Jack
0

Justin Bieber Super Bowl party
Justin Bieber Super Bowl party altercation

*A fun night turned into chaos on Friday after a shooting went down outside of Justin Bieber’s big Super Bowl party in Los Angeles.

According to @tmz_tv Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy. A bunch of celebs showed up including Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. However, at around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were standing on the street and talking with fans, a fight broke out. In the clip obtained by the news site, Kodak can be seen taking a swing at someone, and then you hear gunshots.

While it’s still unclear what exactly led to the fight and gunshots, law enforcement told TMZ that there were a total of 10 shots fired. Four people were hit and taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition. Though the shooter/shooters are still on the loose. Kodak has yet to speak out on this latest situation. [Hollywood Unlocked does not condone or support violence of any kind]

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deaf Detroit Rapper & Signer to Perform Alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Previous articleDeaf Detroit Rapper & Signer to Perform Alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem At Super Bowl Halftime Show
Next articleChuck D, Kurtis Blow, Help Hip-Hop Artists Form a Union | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO