4 Injured After Gunfire At Justin Bieber Super Bowl Party | WATCHChaos!

*A fun night turned into chaos on Friday after a shooting went down outside of Justin Bieber’s big Super Bowl party in Los Angeles.

According to @tmz_tv Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy. A bunch of celebs showed up including Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. However, at around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were standing on the street and talking with fans, a fight broke out. In the clip obtained by the news site, Kodak can be seen taking a swing at someone, and then you hear gunshots.

While it’s still unclear what exactly led to the fight and gunshots, law enforcement told TMZ that there were a total of 10 shots fired. Four people were hit and taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition. Though the shooter/shooters are still on the loose. Kodak has yet to speak out on this latest situation. [Hollywood Unlocked does not condone or support violence of any kind]

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deaf Detroit Rapper & Signer to Perform Alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem At Super Bowl Halftime Show