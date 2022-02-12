23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Airing TONIGHT on Bounce, Prime Video & IMDB | WATCH

*The highly-anticipated 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration returns to television with faith, family and football during the biggest weekend in sports! Premiering with a brand new trio of distribution partners, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be simulcast today, Saturday, February 12 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Bounce TV and for the very first time will stream on Prime Video and on IMDb TV, both without need of a Prime membership. The debut telecast will be followed by an encore on ION Sunday, February 13 at 12am ET/11pm CT, and will continue to be available to stream in front of the paywall on Prime Video and on IMDb TV throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

Themed “Catch the Light,” the groundbreaking praise and worship extravaganza is an annual highlight of Super Bowl weekend, hosted this season by inspirational figure Sarah Jakes Roberts and funnyman DC Young Fly. This unique annual praise fest highlights NFL players and their faith, with uplifting songs of joy and shout-worthy, never-before-seen performances and mashups. Viewers are offered a rare glimpse into the spiritual lives of their favorite NFL players, as well as what inspires them to greatness each day. The hour-long show was taped in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas as a concession to the still ongoing COVID pandemic.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Hot in Heah! Record-breaking Heat Could Impact the Super Bowl | VIDEO

“This 23-year journey with the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is a testament to how faith can grow the seed of a dream into a reality far greater than any plan we might have set out to achieve. Despite every obstacle placed in our path, our faith in this vision has been rewarded with this anointed production that has touched the lives of so many,” said Melanie Few, Founder and Executive Producer.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is making a special presentation to the 2022 Lifetime of Inspiration Award recipient Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, sponsored by Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator. The current head coach for Jackson State University’s football team, two-time SuperBowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year is being honored for his commitment to bringing more visibility to HBCU sports franchises and reinvigorating HBCU sports into high-profile must-watch events. Coach Prime is one of only four NFL Players to ever receive this prestigious award.

“As we approach our 23rd anniversary, I am so very thankful for the support and partnership of the National Football League. I am also excited for the amazing partners that have joined forces to help elevate this brand. It is truly a privilege to honor Coach Prime as I have followed him his entire career and watched him be a light to others, both on and off the field,” added Few, the only woman and person of color that produces an NFL sanctioned event during Super Bowl week.

“Super Bowl Gospel provides an opportunity for our players to celebrate their faith,” said Arthur McAfee, the NFL’s senior vice president for player engagement. “A large number of our players are of faith, and they celebrate that faith many ways during the course of the game and throughout the season. You may see them take a knee and pray, either prior to or after the game. This is one of the natural connections we have to help players elevate their platform.”

This year’s production features a roster of anointed performances including a Gospel medley from multiple Grammy Award winner CeCe Winans; a duet between Pastor Mike, Jr. and multi-talented entertainer CeeLo Green; Mali Music with singer /actress Chloe in a heartfelt collaboration to salute individuals impacted by cancer; singer/songwriter Natalie Grant; and a cypher led by two-time Grammy-winning Christian rapper Lecrae. Songstress Regina Belle is joining the famed NFL Players Choir for an inspiring song selection closing out the show.

Other slated guest appearances include Seattle Seahawks Quarterback – Russell Wilson, Cleveland Browns Defensive End – Myles Garrett, New Orleans Saints Defensive End – Cam Jordan, Minnesota Vikings Quarterback – Kirk Cousins, Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver – Stefon Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End – Travis Kelce, New England Patriots Linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year contender – Matt Judon.

The Black Women’s Health Imperative, the first and only national non-profit focused on the health and wellness of Black women and girls, will present a special recognition to retired Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams for his contributions to driving life-saving cancer screenings through his nonprofit, The DeAngelo Williams Foundation.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, and on IMDb TV in the U.S. and the U.K.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC) was originally founded and executive produced in 1999 as a gospel brunch in Miami by Atlanta-based marketing consultant Melanie Few and continues as the only multicultural program and inspirational event sanctioned by the NFL during Super Bowl weekend. The evening brings together an ensemble of NFL players, gospel/contemporary Christian performers, award-winning musicians spanning all genres, and faith-based leaders on one stage for a spectacular show filled with song, prayer, hope and uplifting messages.

Past SBGC shows have featured performers such as Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Koryn Hawthorne, Patti Labelle, Erica Campbell, Gladys Knight, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, and Anthony Hamilton among others.

This year’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is sponsored by NFL Player Engagement, Black Women’s Health Imperative, United Airlines, Juice Plus+, Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, and Compassion International.

For more information, visit superbowlgospel.com and join the social conversation using #SuperBowlGospel and #CatchTheLight.

Broadcast Airing – Multi-Network:

Premiere – Saturday, February 12 on Bounce TV at 8pm ET/7pm CT

Encore airing – Saturday, February 12 on Bounce TV at 9pm ET/8pm CT

Encore airing – Sunday, February 13 on ION at 12am ET/11pm CT

Encore airing – Sunday, February 13 on Bounce TV – (2 timeslots) – 10am ET/9am CT and 11am ET/10am CT

Streaming – Prime Video and IMDb TV

Premiere – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Video On-Demand – All of February 2022 as Black History Month Spotlight

source: FrontPage Firm