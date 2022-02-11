You’re Choking Me!: Purdue Cop’s Violent Arrest of Black Student in a Snow Mound Goes Viral (Watch)

*Video of a Purdue University police officer being extra violent while arresting a Black student has gone viral.

The Feb. 4 incident took place after a woman called campus police to say she was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive. A witness video obtained by FOX59, apparently filmed by the student’s girlfriend, shows a Purdue police officer on top of a Black male student, pinning him into a mound of snow on the ground as the student yells repeatedly, “You’re choking me! You’re hurting me!”

The woman filming can also be heard screaming at the top of her lungs, “Get off of him! You’re on video! You’re hurting him! Get your elbow off his neck!”

Watch the raw video below:

Purdue University Police Chief John Cox released a statement about the incident, saying in part, “Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review. PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer’s report on Friday night.”

Cox says witness statements will be taken into account, as well officers’ body-worn cameras. The footage from the bodycams will reportedly be made available, along with other evidence, when the review is complete.

The Purdue University police officer in the video has been put on leave, due to the officer and Purdue University Police Department receiving death threats. Cox said the threats are being investigated and that the officer is on leave of absence until further notice.

Here’s the official statement on the matter from Purdue University President Mitch Daniels:

“There are no subjects Purdue takes more seriously than campus safety, student well-being, and proper police conduct. On Friday evening, Feb. 4, police received a bystander report of a suspected assault on a woman, prompting an officer’s urgent response. Immediately upon learning of the use of force during our police officer’s response, we ordered an investigation, including not only the required review of the officer’s actions as is standard procedure under Purdue University Police policies, but also witness interviews and a release of all video evidence, including body-worn and in-car camera footage. The inquiry into the police officer’s handling of the situation will be swift and thorough. As an additional step, following the internal review, the Indiana State Police will immediately commence an independent review of the PUPD investigation and video evidence. Should there be a finding of misconduct by the officer, appropriate action will be taken promptly. In the spirit of transparency, once the Purdue Police and Indiana State Police reviews are complete, all findings and evidence, including all video evidence from body-worn cameras, in-car camera footage, dispatch calls and witness interviews, will be made available. We ask for your patience as the investigation moves forward and again, will communicate findings as soon as they are available.”

