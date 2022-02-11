LisaRaye is At Peace with Her Past – Says She’s ‘Shot People’ and Been to Jail | WATCH

*#LisaRayeMcCoy reveals some things about her past that she credits for helping her become the woman she is today.
During her sit down with “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper,” LisaRaye details how she became the down-to-earth person that her fans love. The 54-year-old actress says her relatable persona comes from years of experience.
“For me to be the age that I am, I have done an awful lot. Things I could keep in the closet but for what? Because I’m not embarrassed by it because it helped me become who I am now. It’s things people don’t even know I’ve done,” LisaRaye says.
Host Raquel Harper then asks LisaRaye to expound on the details of some of the things she has secretly done.
“I been to jail…for a whole bunch of kind of sh*t. I shot somebody…”
"I'm not the average pretty girl that's afraid to break a fingernail," LisaRaye added.
