LisaRaye is At Peace with Her Past – Says She’s ‘Shot People’ and Been to Jail | WATCH

*#LisaRayeMcCoy reveals some things about her past that she credits for helping her become the woman she is today.⁠

⁠

During her sit down with “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper,” LisaRaye details how she became the down-to-earth person that her fans love. The 54-year-old actress says her relatable persona comes from years of experience.⁠

⁠

“For me to be the age that I am, I have done an awful lot. Things I could keep in the closet but for what? Because I’m not embarrassed by it because it helped me become who I am now. It’s things people don’t even know I’ve done,” LisaRaye says.⁠

⁠

Host Raquel Harper then asks LisaRaye to expound on the details of some of the things she has secretly done.⁠

⁠

“I been to jail…for a whole bunch of kind of sh*t. I shot somebody…”⁠

⁠

She also details that she’s also pistol-whipped folks, claiming “I’m not the average pretty girl that’s afraid to break a fingernail,” LisaRaye added…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com

