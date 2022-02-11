Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Racism

That Time Tina Knowles-Lawson Was Asked by White Woman why She Let Beyoncé Marry ‘Gangsta Rapper’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Beyonce - Tina - Jay Z (Getty)
Beyonce – Tina – Jay Z (Wireimage/Getty)

*Tina Knowles-Lawson is opening up about a weird encounter she had with a white woman regarding her daughter Beyoncé and son-in-law Jay Z. Tina says that one day she was on a plane and the women questioned her about why she let her daughter marry a “gangster rapper.”

Tina shared this experience on a new show she is executive producing on the OWN Network called “Profiled: The Black Man.” In one of the episodes, she recalls an experience where her son-in-law Jay Z was unfairly profiled by a random old white lady on a plane. The woman basically asked Tina why would she allow her daughter, Beyoncé, to marry a “gangster” rapper and Ms. Tina’s response was spot on!

“I can remember getting on a plane, and an older white woman saying, ‘Oh, your son is a gangster rapper, right? How did you let him marry your daughter?’ It was just shocking to me and I said, ‘No, actually, my son is a CEO,'” Tina recalled. “She didn’t think of him as a CEO or even a talented celebrity that was a great businessman. At that time, I remember thinking, ‘I can’t be mad at her, because that is what the media portrays.'”

Ms. Tina continued on to say she was not mad at the woman because the media portrays black men in a negative light no matter what they’re able to accomplish. This is the reason she decided to produce “Profiled: The Black Man”, to avoid an awkward situation such as that one.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Is Black FedEx Driver – Allegedly Shot at by White father and Son – Another Arbery Case? | VIDEO

Previous articleKanye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott
Next articleAAFCA Teams with Walmart for Social Justice Short Film Competition
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO