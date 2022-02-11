That Time Tina Knowles-Lawson Was Asked by White Woman why She Let Beyoncé Marry ‘Gangsta Rapper’ | WATCH

*Tina Knowles-Lawson is opening up about a weird encounter she had with a white woman regarding her daughter Beyoncé and son-in-law Jay Z. Tina says that one day she was on a plane and the women questioned her about why she let her daughter marry a “gangster rapper.”

Tina shared this experience on a new show she is executive producing on the OWN Network called “Profiled: The Black Man.” In one of the episodes, she recalls an experience where her son-in-law Jay Z was unfairly profiled by a random old white lady on a plane. The woman basically asked Tina why would she allow her daughter, Beyoncé, to marry a “gangster” rapper and Ms. Tina’s response was spot on!

“I can remember getting on a plane, and an older white woman saying, ‘Oh, your son is a gangster rapper, right? How did you let him marry your daughter?’ It was just shocking to me and I said, ‘No, actually, my son is a CEO,'” Tina recalled. “She didn’t think of him as a CEO or even a talented celebrity that was a great businessman. At that time, I remember thinking, ‘I can’t be mad at her, because that is what the media portrays.'”

Ms. Tina continued on to say she was not mad at the woman because the media portrays black men in a negative light no matter what they’re able to accomplish. This is the reason she decided to produce “Profiled: The Black Man”, to avoid an awkward situation such as that one.

