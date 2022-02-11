Bobby Brown: ‘I’m Living My Life in a Clean and Honest Way’ [EUR Exclusive]

*A&E’s new definitive documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” and the new series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” provide an intimate look at the Grammy Award Winner’s past, present and future.

Per press release, the two new upcoming projects feature exclusive interviews and fans get an up-close and personal look at Brown’s journey to superstardom, the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety, the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston as well as his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown in present day.

Check out the trailer for both specials via the YouTube clips below.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee caught up with Brown at A&E’s TCA panel on Feb. 8 and asked what he hopes longtime fans take away from the two projects.

“I hope they take away the fact that I’ve gone through the rough patches in my life and I’m living my life in a clean and honest way. It’s all real. It’s all real,” he said.

“I’m older. I’m more mature. I’m definitely a lot wiser. My wife can attest to that. Yeah, I’m a lot wiser and a lot — I’m better off this way,” Brown added.

Brown’s wife Alicia, who serves as an EP on the projects, added, “I definitely know that he’s way more patient now which I appreciate, especially with having young children.”

She continued, “He is just such a superb, hands-on father. You’re going to see that a lot in the series. And you’ll get to experience that in the documentary as well. So I think it’s definitely a different world for him. He was younger then, traveling a lot more. I mean now we kind of travel as a pack, she explained.

“Yeah, definitely you’re going to experience that Bobby,” she said of Brown’s new A&E shows.

“Biography: Bobby Brown,” the two-night event, premieres Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET/PT. New series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 7.