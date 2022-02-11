Bank Claims ‘Incapacitated’ Wendy Williams Needs Guardianship, Wendy Claps Back

*We reported earlier that Wells Fargo has frozen accounts belonging to Wendy Williams because the bank suspects she is being financially exploited amid reports about her ailing health.

Williams is an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship, her bank claimed Thursday, Page Six reports.

The outlet writes, “Wells Fargo sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing to determine whether Williams needs a professional to intervene in her affairs.”

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” attorney David H. Pikus wrote on behalf of the bank in the letter, which Page Six obtained. “It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Williams has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021 due to ongoing health issues.

Meanwhile, Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition claiming Wells Fargo has “for more than two weeks” denied Williams access to her “accounts, assets and statements.”

Wendy’s former financial advisor Lori Schiller reportedly advised the bank that Wendy “was of unsound mind”.

McCaw noted in court documents that Williams fired Schiller due to alleged “malfeasance” involving her bank accounts as well as “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.” However, Williams “continues to rely on Schiller’s advisement.”

Per the report, Pikus claimed Schiller had “recently witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” about the people around her. He wrote that “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well … share these concerns.”

McCaw denies that Wendy “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

McCaw has requested a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo to prohibit the bank “from freezing [Williams’] accounts and interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.”

As reported by SandraRose, Wendy denies in court papers that she is incapacitated, she wrote: “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom.”

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said in a statement to Page Six Thursday, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”