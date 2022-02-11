Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeLivingAutomotive
Automotive

SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks One-On-One with a Minority Owner of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Team (Pt.1)

By Jeff Fortson
0

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, a minority owner of the championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks (photo credit: V&J)
Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, a minority owner of the championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks (photo credit: V&J)

*While the NBA enters its 17th week of the season, where players buckle down to secure playoff spots, Auto Trends with JeffCars.coma multicultural syndicated automotive radio program, intends to keep the ball rolling.

In honor of Black History Month, Jeff Fortson, who is the host, talks to a choir director, franchise maven and minority NBA owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter. During the two-part conversation, the gifted motivational speaker talks about her journey from growing up in Milwaukee to why she selected a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to how she became one of America’s most prominent Black business owners. Like most high-achieving entrepreneurs, her road map has been filled with risks, successes, and a game-winning business playbook.

The savvy guru, a graduate of Lincoln University, started her professional career in banking. From the early age of six, her hunger to control her destiny, culminated in the founding of the Milwaukee-based V & J Holding Companies with her brother. As a result, the visionary acquired her first franchise, a single Burger King restaurant, in the 1980s. During her talk, Daniels-Carter reveals the unorthodox action she was forced to take to secure the franchise and how it related to a hunting expedition that even the most prepared individual couldn’t have anticipated.

Furthermore, throughout this high-energy, two-part conversation, the former athlete and author explains her reasoning behind investing in the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as her thoughts about the team boycotting their playoff game in protest of the police shooting of Kenosha’s Jacob Blake.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Candace Owens Expecting Second Child [PHOTOS]

To tune in to Show 1 of 2 with ‘Auto Trends’ and Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February, 12 thru Thursday, February 17. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule or to hear online, tune in here.

To tune in to Show 2 of 2 with ‘Auto Trends’ and Dr. Valerie Daniels Carter

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 19 thru Thursday, February 24. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule or to hear online, tune in here.

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazers of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Previous articleYour 2021 Taxes: 7 Things the IRS Wants You to Know
Next articleVIDEO: White Firefighters Caught on Hot Zoom Mic Trashing Black Colleagues and Mocking Black Girl Killed by Police
Jeff Fortson

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO