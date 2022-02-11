SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks One-On-One with a Minority Owner of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Team (Pt.1)

*While the NBA enters its 17th week of the season, where players buckle down to secure playoff spots, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a multicultural syndicated automotive radio program, intends to keep the ball rolling.

In honor of Black History Month, Jeff Fortson, who is the host, talks to a choir director, franchise maven and minority NBA owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter. During the two-part conversation, the gifted motivational speaker talks about her journey from growing up in Milwaukee to why she selected a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to how she became one of America’s most prominent Black business owners. Like most high-achieving entrepreneurs, her road map has been filled with risks, successes, and a game-winning business playbook.

The savvy guru, a graduate of Lincoln University, started her professional career in banking. From the early age of six, her hunger to control her destiny, culminated in the founding of the Milwaukee-based V & J Holding Companies with her brother. As a result, the visionary acquired her first franchise, a single Burger King restaurant, in the 1980s. During her talk, Daniels-Carter reveals the unorthodox action she was forced to take to secure the franchise and how it related to a hunting expedition that even the most prepared individual couldn’t have anticipated.

Furthermore, throughout this high-energy, two-part conversation, the former athlete and author explains her reasoning behind investing in the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as her thoughts about the team boycotting their playoff game in protest of the police shooting of Kenosha’s Jacob Blake.

