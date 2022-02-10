Willow Smith Exits Billie Eilish Tour ‘Due To Production Limitations’

*Willow Smith announced Tuesday (Feb. 8) that she’s pulling out as the opening act for Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever tour in the U.S.

“Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve,” Smith tweeted. “Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”

Willow was slated to support Eilish’s on 11 dates of the North American leg of the tour, beginning Feb. 9 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., and wrapping on March 8. There’s no word whether Willow will be replaced by another artist.

Last year, while promoting her new album titled “lately I feel EVERYTHING,” Smith spoke to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about feeling a lot of pressure when it comes to carving her own identity as the daughter of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith.

READ MORE: Willow Smith Admits She ‘Felt a Lot of Pressure’ Following in Famous Parents’ Footsteps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith)

“I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty,” she told Lowe. “And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I’m not a minor anymore.”

“I’m finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy,” she added. “And so I’m just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it’s going to be a journey and there’s more to come.”

She continued, “Honestly, I’m still processing it on the human being level. There were a lot of doubts that I had, not even just about this specific album, but just about my career in general, my musical career in general. I followed my joy and I followed my heart, and I feel like it took us to a really beautiful spot,” she said. “I’m in a place of disbelief right now. For so much of my musical career, I was just overthinking everything, and being so just stressed about things that really I didn’t need to stress about.”

“For this album, even in the content, even when I was talking about back in the day, and I still hold that divine content in my heart and my soul, but you don’t really need to be excavating what the meaning of life is all the time in your music,” she added. “So that can get a little heavy sometimes. So I just wanted to, just like you said, separate myself from those emotions while also just looking at them from a bird’s eye point of view, and diving into that playfulness, diving into that, give no f—s.”