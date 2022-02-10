Eminem, Fela Kuti and Lionel Richie Among Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

*Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie are among the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 also features Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.

The nominees who receive the top votes will be announced in May and the induction ceremony is scheduled for later this year.

Congratulations to our rockin’ Dreamer-in-Chief for her nomination for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class! 🤩 Your Dollywood family will always love you, @DollyParton! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/eWTsIeQhYj — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) February 2, 2022

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Here’s more from Rolling Stone:

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1996 or earlier. Seven of the nominees (Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest) are on the ballot for the first time, but Eminem is the only one to appear in his first year of eligibility. His debut LP Infinite was released in 1996.

This is the sixth nomination for MC5, the fourth nomination for Rage Against the Machine, the third for Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, and the New York Dolls, and the second nomination for Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick.

“Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience,” Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon said. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades.”

The names of the winners will be enshrined at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Per the report, below is the Complete List of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

(Asterisks indicate artists receiving their first nomination):

Beck*

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran*

Eminem*

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton*

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie*

Carly Simon*

A Tribe Called Quest*

Dionne Warwick