Thursday, February 10, 2022
Nic Stone: He Wasn’t Always Called the Black Panther! | WATCH

By Tifarah Dixon
*This Valentines Day Marvel will releases a love letter to the crowned King and Protector of Wakanda, T’Challa – “The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther. A new docu-podcast exploring the comic book origins of Marvels first Black Superhero!

The six-episode series will be hosted by New York Times Best Selling Author, Nic Stone. Over the course of the series, she will sit down and talk to those who contributed and helped create the world of Wakanda as we know it today. Special guests include Don McGregor, Reginald Hudlin, and more!

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon sat down with Stone and talked about her experience leading these incredible conversations, her hopes for what the audience will feel and learn while listening, and her favorite things about T’Challa!

The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther
The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther

TD: How much did you know about the history of Black Panther before you started working on the podcast? Were you already a super-fan or did you get drawn in during your research?

NS: I didn’t know as much as I do now! I knew a good chunk of the beginning. I knew that Black Panther was introduced through the Fantastic Four in the 1960s and he had been written by a couple of white dudes before he was ever written by a Black dude. I also knew there was a re-emergence in the 2010s. But the stuff I learned had me like WOW!

LISTEN TO THE SERIES TRAILER HERE

TD: Aside from race and skin color, what is one thing that sets T’Challa apart from the rest of the heroes on the Marvel roster?

NS: I honestly think the thing that sets him apart is his humanity! Not that the other heroes aren’t human but I think the way his humanity is portrayed is different. He’s a Prince and an Emperor of the Galactic Empire of Wakanda. So not only is he the ruler of a nation but he’s also a superhero, big brother, son, and a nephew. And seeing this one character fulfill so many roles in very human ways is what sets him apart for me.

“The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther” premiers February 14th. Be the first to hear it on the SXM app or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

Learn more at siriusxm.com/blackpanther

Tifarah Dixon

