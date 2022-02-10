New Edition – All 6 of Them – To ‘Get Candid’ on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch Teaser)

*New Edition sits down (remotely) with Tamron Hall for the full hour of her daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Yes, all six members – Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant – will, according to the show, talk about “their incredible careers spanning decades, from the inception of the original New Edition group back in Boston to their solo careers to their comeback as New Edition once again.”

“Tamron digs deep with the group as they get candid, discussing their personal and professional trials and tribulations throughout their careers, including stories they’ve never shared. They also give fans a special performance and sneak peek behind the scenes as they get ready to launch their 30-city “The Culture Tour.”

Watch the promo below: