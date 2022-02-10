John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good, Among AT&T’s Class of 2022 Black Future Makers

Thursday, February 10, 2022
By Billie Jordan Sushine
*AT&T Dream in Black’s signature program, Black Future Makers, returns with the unveiling of its 2022 inductees and a month-long program highlighting their continued commitment to economic empowerment in the Black community. Now in its fourth year, this celebration recognizes future-forward Black luminaries, including powerhouse musicians John Legend and Kirk Franklin, who are shaping culture, advocating for equity and creating pathways for the next generation of Black achievers.

Throughout the month, AT&T is also shining a national spotlight on emerging artists and others to help them attain their wildest dreams.

“At AT&T, we believe that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all,” says Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer, AT&T. “That is why we will continue to invest in programs like Black Future Makers, that honor and elevate this community to support them in reaching their full potential.”

john Legend
John Legend

Central to the campaign is a free, public art exhibition that opens today at the AT&T Showcase in Dallas, featuring the visionary work of muralist and Black Future Maker Artist in Residence, Georgie Nakima. Also featured this month, will be the creative art of Black small business owners, including LA-based visionary filmmakers Chris and Bevin Scholar and award-winning fashion entrepreneur, Damien Lloyd.

Their inspirational celebrity video portraits will be on display in AT&T retail stores across the country.

Consumers can join the campaign by entering the Black Future Makers Contest for a chance to win $10,000 to invest in their dreams.* All they need to do is post a video or photo on social media highlighting how they are a black future maker pursuing greater possibilities. Posts must be accompanied by @ATT, #DreamInBlack and #ATTContest. More at att.com/dreaminblack.

Consumers can also visit AT&T retail stores to discover video portraits inspired by Nakima’s art of 2022 Black Future Maker honorees such as award-winning actress and author Meagan Good, musicians Tobe Nwigwe and VINCINT as well as YouTuber Terrell Grice. AT&T will reveal inspiring static and video portraits of several Black Future Makers every week in February on AT&T’s IG and att.com/dreaminblack.

In keeping with AT&T’s commitment to champion the ideals of economic empowerment and access to opportunity, Nakima’s commissioned work is comprised of original portraits capturing the campaign’s Black Future Makers in her organic, afro-futuristic style. The solo exhibition, “Georgie Nakima: To the Constellations of Ancestors in Our Bones, Thank You,” presents recent works by the artist in mixed media. It will be on display until March 31, 2022.

“The gravity of collaborating with AT&T as a Black Future Maker has been deeply humbling and empowering,” said Nakima. “As an artist, I’ve committed my career to championing and uplifting voices of the diaspora with colorful and restorative imagery. I’m incredibly grateful to AT&T for using its platform to continue bringing this work to light. It is an honor and dream to host this retrospective exhibit of my life’s work while celebrating the beauty and growth of our community and generation.”

Also Happening This Month

  • Virtual events such as AT&T Dream in Black’s collaboration with iHeartRadio Living Black! provide a high energy mix of innovative performances from favorite chart-topping artists including Black Future Maker alumni such as H.E.R. and others. Exclusively streamed on TikTok, it is one of many unique virtual events integrated within the campaign
  • The consumer contest kicks off today. Visit att.com/dreaminblack to learn more.

Source: Leslie Gay & Associates | [email protected] 

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

