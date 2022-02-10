First on ‘CBS Mornings’: Bakari Henderson’s Parents | WATCH

*On Thursday, February 10, “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King sits down with the parents of Bakari Henderson – Phil and Jill Henderson, for their first interview before they return to Greece for a retrial in their son’s murder case.

Bakari Henderson was 22-years old and on a business trip in Zakynthos, Greece in 2017 when he was chased down by an angry mob and beaten to death following an altercation in a bar.

None of the men were found guilty of murder in the first trial. The retrial is scheduled to begin February 21.

