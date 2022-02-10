Cheslie Kryst’s Father Says ‘Family Dysfunction’ Led to Her Suicide

*The father of beauty queen Cheslie Kryst claims family dysfunction most likely led to her suicide last month.

We previously reported that Kryst, 30, was not only the 2019 Miss USA pageant winner but a lawyer as well. She jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 am NYC time on Jan. 30, and was found dead in the street below, the NY Post reports.

Cheslie’s father, Rodney Kryst, 62, tells the New York Post that his daughter suffered from depression.

“She was pure as can be, she didn’t take any kind of drugs or prescription medication,” Rodney Kryst told The Post. “She never had any kind of substance abuse problem.”

He added, “I think it had a lot to do with family dysfunction, but it will be awhile before we can talk more. She was sad.”

READ MORE: Mother of Cheslie Kryst Says Ex-Miss USA Suffered With Depression

Kryst’s mother April Simpkins previously shared her pain following the autopsy that confirmed Kryst’s cause of death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed Variety that Kryst’s death was ruled a suicide.

“While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death,” said Simpkins.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins added.

April and Rodney, who is a Polish American former bodybuilder, split when Cheslie was young. Rodney and April had four children together.

“My dad introduced me to athletics. He took my siblings and me to the track every weekend when we were young when we didn’t want to. And he told us endless stories of his bodybuilding days,” said Cheslie in a video she posted on her social media about her father on Father’s Day in 2020.

“Cheslie wasn’t just my daughter; she was my best friend,” Simpkins told Gayle King.

“To be extinguished so fast is just devastating,” Simpkins said. “So hard to imagine one minute they’re here and one minute they’re not. And you know that the only [way] you’ll ever see them again is when you yourself pass away.”

Kryst’s family released the following statement after her death: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

The statement added: “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.