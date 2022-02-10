Dave Don’t Like it! Chappelle Forces Ohio Village to Scrap Affordable Housing – ‘I Am Not Bluffing!’ | WATCH

*So, is Dave Chappelle against affordable housing which would obviously help people who need it during what’s becoming a housing crisis all across the country?

Based on what happened after the comedian called the Yellow Springs, Ohio Village Council “clowns” and threatened that his business ventures would be “off the table,” it certainly looks that way.

Obviously, Chappelle has some serious leverage in the community where he lives because the Ohio village on Monday failed to approve a zoning ordinance that would have included dozens of affordable housing units after his threat.

As reported last year by The Cincinnati Enquirer, Yellow Springs is the planned site of the funnyman’s restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, which are under development in an old village firehouse.

Chappelle has previously threatened to pull his business investments from the town if the development were approved as proposed. He has not publicly specified exactly what he opposes in the plan.

Well, now we know the answer to our question posed up top if Chappelle is opposed to affordable housing in a development of single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes in a 53-acre area at the south edge of town by Oberer Homes?

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Chappelle’s publicist, Carla Sims, wrote: “Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing.”

The Dayton Daily News reported that at a meeting in December, Chappelle told the council he was “adamantly opposed” and that he has “invested millions of dollars in town,” adding, “If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.”

And when the Chappelle zoning change came up for a vote Monday, reiterated his opposition.

At that meeting, according to video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle wondered why the council would pursue the housing plan “while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.”

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

“Without question, Dave Chappelle cares about Yellow Springs,” Sims added in her statement to CNN.

“He’s sewn into the fabric of the Village. The passion with which he delivered his comments during the Village Council meeting was just as evident as when he fought to create living-wage jobs with his famed ‘Summer Camp’ for residents during the height of the COVID pandemic,” Sims continued. “Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village.”

The council ultimately deadlocked on it by voting two for and two against.

In December 2021, the Yellow Springs News reported that Chappelle, who lives near the planned development, said during a council meeting that he was “adamantly opposed” to the proposal that would add “140 mixed-income level homes to the village.”

“I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable,” he said. “I would say that Oberer can buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”