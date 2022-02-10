Thursday, February 10, 2022
Billionaire Bob Johnson Says Build Back Better Bill Fails to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

By Ny MaGee
Robert Johnson (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage for Bon Appetit)

*Billionaire Bob Johnson is said to be frustrated with President Joe Biden’s lack of support of reparations for Foundational Black Americans (FBA). 

Johnson unpacked the Biden administration’s troubled Build Back Better plan during a Feb. 1 appearance on CNBC. Critics of the plan claim it fails to include initiatives and programs that aim to close the wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

“Closing the Black wealth gap is not a job. It’s not giving us more consumption money to spend. It’s giving us more access to wealth sustainability,” Johnson, 75, said in an interview on “Squawk Box.”

He added, “What I look at is, what can you do to increase Black wealth? And that means you got to put more capital at the disposal of Black businessmen and women who want to create jobs, create wealth, create growth opportunities,” Johnson said. “That’s what was missing in the Build Back Better Act.”

Johnson, who started the investment firm The RLJ Cos, said the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill “was never targeted to how do you close the Black wealth gap.” 

In 2020, Johnson called for $14 trillion in reparations for slavery and suggested Black Americans form their own political party.

“Now is the time to go big,” said Johnson on “Squawk Box” at the time.

“Wealth transfer is what’s needed,” he argued. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

Biden’s Build Back Better plan stalled in December after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support it and made clear he would vote against it.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

