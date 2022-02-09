Wednesday, February 9, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Entertainment

‘Using Racism to be Entertaining’: Trevor Noah Gives His Take on Joe Rogan’s N-Word Usage (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Trevor Noah, Joe Rogan
Trevor Noah discusses the Joe Rogan N-word reel on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

*Trevor Noah swung at the Joe Rogan controversy during “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, zeroing in on the podcaster’s N-word montage video that went viral last week. “He’s dropping the N-word like he bought it in bulk at Costco,” Noah said at one point.

Rogan’s racist reel came on the heels of pushback against his allowance of coronavirus vaccine misinformation to be spewed on his show. Musicians such as Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India.Arie requested that their music be removed from the streaming service – Young and Mitchell because of Rogan sharing COVID misinformation, Arie because of the racism.

“He said he would never say black people are apes, but he said that,” Noah said, referring to a clip in the N-word montage. “What I found particularly illuminating is when he says I wasn’t being racist, I was just being entertaining. No Joe, I think you were using racism to be entertaining.”

Watch below:

Rogan addressed the N-word montage video on Instagram, saying in a posted video that the he was “disgusted” by the clips, and that the words in the video were “taken out of context.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Previous articleBiden Blasted Over Program to Give Out Free Crack Pipes
Next articleSherri Shepherd to Become Permanent Host of ‘Wendy Williams’ Show
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO