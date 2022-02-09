Trailer Drops for Sixth and Final Season of ‘Saints and Sinners’ [WATCH]

*Bounce has announced that the sixth and final season of “Saints & Sinners” will premiere in April, and a new trailer has been released to tease what fans can expect — check it out below.

Per the cable network, the saints and the sinners will have a winner-take-all clash this spring. Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will air the sixth and final season of its hit original drama series “Saints & Sinners” Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting April 3.

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. “We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring.”

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, “Saints & Sinners” centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. The cast is led by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Karlie Redd, Lisa Wu, J.D. Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Ashani Roberts, and Kaye Singleton.

Previous episodes of “Saints & Sinners” can be watched on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription-video-on-demand service. “Saints & Sinners” seasons 1-5 are available in their entirety with final-season episodes being added every Monday after their Bounce premieres. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Scroll up to watch the Season 6 trailer via the YouTube clip above.

*via press release