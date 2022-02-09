Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Trailer Drops for Sixth and Final Season of ‘Saints and Sinners’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Bounce has announced that the sixth and final season of “Saints & Sinners” will premiere in April, and a new trailer has been released to tease what fans can expect — check it out below.

Per the cable network, the saints and the sinners will have a winner-take-all clash this spring. Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will air the sixth and final season of its hit original drama series “Saints & Sinners” Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting April 3.

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. “We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring.”

OTHER NEWS: ‘They Call Me Magic’ The Real-Life Story Of Magic Johnson

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, “Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. The cast is led by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Karlie Redd, Lisa Wu, J.D. Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Ashani Roberts, and Kaye Singleton.

Previous episodes of “Saints & Sinners” can be watched on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription-video-on-demand service. “Saints & Sinners” seasons 1-5 are available in their entirety with final-season episodes being added every Monday after their Bounce premieres. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information. 

Scroll up to watch the Season 6 trailer via the YouTube clip above.

*via press release

Previous articleGemaine: New Artist is Turning Up the Volume on Old School R&B – Just Don’t Ask Him to Drive | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

