‘They Call Me Magic’ The Real Life Story Of Magic Johnson

This month, Apple TV+ announced “They Call Me Magic,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event that takes an illuminating, holistic look into the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic figures, premiering April 22.

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work – both on and off the court – and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

