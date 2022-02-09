Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sherri Shepherd to Become Permanent Host of ‘Wendy Williams’ Show

By Ny MaGee
Sherri Shepherd (Wendy Williams Show)
Sherri Shepherd

*Wendy Williams is officially out for the rest of season 13 of her eponymous talk show, as producers prepare for a Sherri Shepherd takeover.

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” a source tells People.

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing,” the source adds.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams’ Assets Frozen by Wells Fargo Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors

We previously reported that Williams remains sidelined as her health-related hiatus has been extended. 

As reported by PEOPLE, “The Wendy Williams Show” announced a lineup of celebrity guest hosts for the entire month of February: Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, and Terrence J.

A source close to “The Wendy Williams Show” revealed to The Sun that Williams has also stopped talking to production staffers. The insider said: “She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one. She has disappeared and the only line of contact production has is through her manager.” 

Sherri Shepherd is set to be named as the show’s “permanent guest host,” TMZ reports. Shepherd, 54, first hosted in November 2021 and the ratings soared to the highest it’s been all season. She has guest-hosted multiple times since.

“Sherri is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumors,” a rep for Shepherd told PEOPLE.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show said in a statement in October when the premiere episode was delayed once more. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”

The show’s statement concluded, “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care late last year. 

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams has shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

