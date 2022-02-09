Rihanna Shows Love to Homeless Vets in LA | PICs

*Not long after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky shocked the internet with their pregnancy announcement, Rihanna hit the streets of West LA and surprised a group of homeless veterans with clothing, food and a listening ear!

With zero paparazzi and cameras around, a pregnant Rih Rih graciously donated her heart, time and energy to homeless vets at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus. in Brentwood, CA on Sunday (Feb. 6). A source says, “She was there to truly listen to veterans living on the property. She spent hours listening to their concerns and their issues. There wasn’t a camera crew or p.r. — she was genuinely interested and concerned.”

As for donations, it’s said that Rih showed up outside the VA Medical Center — which was formerly known as a homeless encampment called “Veterans Row” — with a van full of sleeping bags, blankets, thermals, flashlights, toilet paper, water, bike locks, mini safes and more. It’s reported that many Vets were shocked and elated to have met their “favorite singer on Earth;” and to have her “actually care and listen to everyone” and “take photos with anyone who asked,” was a bonus.

