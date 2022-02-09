Rapper Tip ‘T.I’ Harris Set to do Stand Up at Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam in LA | WATCH

*WHAT: Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart announced the addition of rapper-trying-to-turn comedian TIP “T.I” HARRIS along with Tony Roberts and special guest DJ Spinderella to the long-anticipated return of “All-Star Comedy Jam.” (Scroll down for video clip of Tip’s previous performance.)

The iconic event, originally dreamed up as a partnership between basketball hall of Famer, media personality and entrepreneur, Shaquille O’Neal and LOL CEO Jeff Clanagan, will kick-off Superbowl Weekend, live from Downtown Los Angeles, with a special one-night-only experience on Thursday, February 10 at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

The event, known for breaking stars and celebrating legends, will be hosted by DeRay Davis, and present hilarious performances from some of the biggest names in comedy including Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, Tony Roberts, and Mo’Nique and featuring surprise special guests, musical acts, and from the front row—the man himself—Shaquille O’Neal.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Not Even a Drink of Water’: Jim Jones Explodes in Gucci Store After Being Ignored by VIP Staff (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

“From delivering numerous sold-out tours to being among the first to give a national stage to current comedy legends such as Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, and Kevin Hart, All Star Comedy Jam has been a fixture on the comedy scene, dedicated to elevating the brightest up-and-coming comedic voices,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “I’m looking forward to working with the Laugh Out Loud team to bring this iconic franchise back to a live audience for what is sure to be an unforgettable night of comedy.”

“There is nothing like a night of live comedy, and I couldn’t be more excited for the return of All-Star Comedy Jam,” said Laugh Out Loud CEO, Jeff Clanagan. “What started as an idea between Shaq and I for a comedy show during All-Star weekend, has grown into a true comedy staple that showcases some of the heaviest hitters in comedy alongside the most promising up-and-comers, and this return feels better than ever. LOL’s mission is to keep the world laughing together, and right now, a good night with a lot of laughs is exactly what we need.”

Tickets are on sale now at axs.com.

WHEN: Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8 PM PT

WHO: DeRay Davis (host), Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, Mo’Nique, Tony Roberts, Spinderella

source: metropublicrelations.com