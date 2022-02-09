‘Not Even a Drink of Water’: Jim Jones Explodes in Gucci Store After Being Ignored by VIP Staff (Watch)

*Jim Jones was not happy with the lack of customer service he received at a Gucci store, and took to social media to let everybody know.

The Harlem rapper went off while walking around the luxury store. With COVID mask pulled down around his chin, Jones said that he and his crew were in “VIP” for an hour, and had yet to be greeted by an employee.

“Haven’t nobody came and showed us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period. Not even a drink of water,” he said in the video.

Jones, who said he asked to speak to a manager, appeared offended that the store sent out a Black employee to deal with him.

“They got the Black guy racial profiling on Black people,” he fumed, not realizing that assuming the Black man was not a manager is also a form of racial profiling.

It’s hard not to break out the tiny violin for a rapper complaining about not being properly catered to in a Gucci store, but ultimately, racism is racism in every tax bracket and should be called out whenever and wherever possible.

Watch Capo’s rich people rant below: