Niecy Nash to Guest-Star in ‘The Rookie’ with Possible Spinoff Series

*Niecy Nash has been tapped to star in a potential spinoff of ABC’s popular police procedural starring “The Rookie” starring Nathan Fillon.

Nash will guest star in “The Rookie” in what could be lead to a pilot for a spinoff series. The actress will play Simone Clark over a two-episode span. Per TheWrap, “Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy,” the outlet writes.

READ MORE: Trailer Drops for Sixth and Final Season of ‘Saints and Sinners’ [WATCH]

Here’s more from TheWrap:

In the episode, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Nash’s episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.

“I’m so excited to guest star on ‘The Rookie’ and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” said Nash. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

Deadline writes, “Much like the Chicago, Law & Order, FBI, 9-1-1 and the Grey’s Anatomy franchises which thrive on crossovers, The Rookie and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.”

Nash most recently starred in “Claws,” which wrapped its four-season on TNT this past weekend. Her other credits include the FX limited series “Mrs. America” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” as well as the Netflix film “Uncorked”.