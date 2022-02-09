Wednesday, February 9, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Leslie Jones’ Hilarious Commenting on the Olympics is OK with NBC | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Leslie Jones - (AP-CNN)
Leslie Jones – (AP-CNN)

*(CNN) — Leslie Jones can keep posting unfiltered videos of herself commenting on the Olympics, according to NBC.

On Monday, Jones said she would stop making the videos, because they were routinely getting blocked. But NBC said Tuesday that the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member can continue offering her commentary while showing footage of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved,” an NBC spokesperson told CNN Business. “She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her.”

Jones has gained a large following on social media for her hilarious amateur analysis of the Olympics.

“This. Sport. Is. Dangerous,” Jones commented during an ice dancing competition Sunday. “Whoa! He almost chopped her head off!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s – Day 1 | ExclusivePHOTOS!

Jones — who started her commentary during the 2016 Rio Olympics while she was still a cast member on the NBC comedy show — took to social media Monday to express her issues with the constant removal of her posts.

“I’m starting to feel like this should be my last Olympics I live-tweet,” Jones wrote on Twitter Monday. “I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it.”

NBC is quite protective of its exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympics in the United States. It should be: The network agreed in 2014 to pay $7.7 billion to cover the games through 2032. But exposure from celebrities like Jones could help boost the event’s ratings, which have been underwhelming so far this year.

The broadcaster didn’t specifically ask social media platforms to take down Jones’ videos. But online companies routinely remove unauthorized images of the Olympics and other licensed content — a common practice that sometimes inadvertently removes posts the broadcaster didn’t want blocked. That appears to have been the case with Jones.

Jones said she loves Olympians, and they have expressed gratitude for her comedic armchair commentary. But Jones said she has felt little corporate support for her videos.

“Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals,” Jones said in Monday’s tweet. “But thank you for all the love.”

She ended the message with the hashtag, “#uptoyallnow.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFather, Son Charged After Firing Shots at Black FedEx Driver
Next articleNiecy Nash to Guest-Star in ‘The Rookie’ with Possible Spinoff Series
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO